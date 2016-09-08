HONG KONG, Sept 8 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
, China's third largest property developer by sales,
said the securities regulator has accepted the application for
its property management unit to list in Shanghai.
Country Garden submitted the application for an initial
public offering to China Securities Regulatory Commission on
Aug. 31, after announcing its intention to spin off the unit in
March, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
An increasing number of Chinese homebuilders are spinning
off their property management businesses, which have a higher
earnings premium over core property development operations, in
an effort to unlock potential shareholder value.
Greentown China Holdings Ltd completed the Hong
Kong IPO of its property management unit Greentown Service Group
Co Ltd in July. Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd
and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
have also spun off their unit in recent years.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)