HONG KONG, March 12 Chinese developer Country
Garden Holdings Co Ltd posted a 7.7 percent rise in
net profit on Wednesday for the second-half of 2013 thanks to
record contracted sales.
Based in China's southern province of Guangdong and focused
mainly on residential property, Country Garden's net profit for
the July to December period was 4.2 billion yuan ($684.02
million), according to Reuters calculations based on the
full-year figure.
The profit was in line with a forecast by 22 analysts polled
by ThomsonReuters StarMine for a net profit of 4.1 billion yuan
and compares to a 3.9 billion yuan profit in the same period a
year earlier.
The company said its full-year net profit rose 24 percent to
8.51 billion yuan. The company announced in January it achieved
record contracted sales of 106 billion yuan last year, jumping
122 percent.
($1 = 6.1402 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)