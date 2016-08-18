HONG KONG Aug 18 Country Garden Holdings Co , China's third-largest real estate developer by sales value, said on Thursday its first-half core profit grew 1.6 percent, helped by rising property prices.

In a statement, Country Garden said core profit, a measure which excludes changes in the value of investments, in the first six months was 4.96 billion yuan ($749 million), up from 4.88 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net profit rose 9.3 percent to 5.4 million yuan, while revenue was up 21 percent at 57.4 billion yuan.

The company, which had previously focused on smaller cities where home prices have been hit by a supply glut, began expanding into bigger cities in the last two years. The latter business now accounts for 52 percent of total areas it has available for sale.

Shares in Country Garden jumped over 7 percent to a 14-month high after its earnings announcement, outpacing a 1.4 percent gain in the broader market. ($1 = 6.6257 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)