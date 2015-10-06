Oct 6 Chinese property developer Country Garden
Holdings Company Ltd plans a debut sale of Islamic
bonds, or sukuk, from a 1.5 billion ringgit ($343.3 million)
programme set up by its Malaysian subsidiary, the Country Garden
said in an exchange filing.
Sukuk are increasingly being considered as an alternative
funding source by Chinese companies, despite low borrowing costs
in the onshore bond market, as firms look to tap liquidity from
Islamic investors.
The developer said its Country Garden Real Estate Sdn. Bhd.
unit planned to start marketing the first tranche of sukuk to
qualified investors, after hiring Malaysia's CIMB Investment
Bank as lead arranger and lead manager of the deal.
The size and tenor of the unlisted sukuk has yet to be
determined, the statement said.
The sukuk would use a structure known as murabaha, a
cost-plus-profit arrangement where one party agrees to buy
assets for another party which promises to pay an agreed
mark-up, avoiding the charging of interest which is banned in
Islamic finance.
Murabaha is a popular format for sukuk in Malaysia, as it
can use commodities provided by an arranging bank to underpin
the transaction, without the issuer having to own those assets.
The deal comes on the back of a 3 billion yuan ($472
million) onshore bond issued in August by another wholly-owned
subsidiary of Country Garden.
HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines, and a railway project
in the eastern province of Shandong are among those considering
issuing sukuk of their own.
($1 = 4.3700 ringgit)
($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi)
