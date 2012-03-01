BRIEF-Barclays Africa comments on hiked dividends withholding tax
* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct
HONG KONG, March 1 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings said on Thursday it would raise HK$2.14 billion ($275 million) to fund capital expenditure by selling new shares to its controlling shareholder Concrete Win Ltd.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Country Garden said it will sell 677.19 million new shares at HK$3.23 each, a 7.98 percent discount -- news which helped push down its stock 8.3 percent in early morning trade.
Concrete Win will buy the shares after selling the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third party investors. It and Merrill Lynch International offered shares in Country Garden, with a price range of HK$3.16-HK$3.30 per share, IFR reported on Wednesday.
Concrete Win's stake will fall to 57.5 percent after the deal from 59.83 percent.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* Increased dividends withholding tax of 20 pct applies in respect of any dividend paid on or after Feb. 22, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)