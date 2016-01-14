* Co likely to be valued at 1 bln stg - source
By Esha Vaish
Jan 14 British property developer Countryside
Properties Plc plans to raise about 114 million pounds ($164
million) through an initial public offering, returning to the
London market after more than a decade in private hands.
The offering is likely to value Countryside at about 1
billion pounds, said an industry source, who asked not to be
identified.
Countryside, backed by private equity firm Oaktree Capital
Management, said on Thursday it would use the IPO proceeds to
reduce debt and accelerate development at several sites in
Britain.
The listing, expected in February, follows a strong year for
UK housebuilders, which have benefited from a steady rise in
house prices and surging demand, partly due to government
measures that make it easier to secure a mortgage.
The homebuilders index surged nearly 29 percent
in 2015, whereas the FTSE 100 fell about 5 percent.
Persimmon Plc and Berkeley Group Holdings Plc
hit a record high, while Taylor Wimpey Plc and
Barratt Developments Plc touched their highest since
the 2008 housing bust.
More growth is expected this year as economists predict that
prices will keep rising and brokerages expect order books to
grow. Both Barratt and Taylor Wimpey have expressed confidence
for the year.
As well as building on its own land, Countryside works with
local authorities to develop public sector land - a business
that analysts say could give the company an edge over rivals as
Britain sets aside more funds for regeneration projects.
Property firm Savills estimates that 480,000 additional
houses can be built on 8,5000 hectares of public-sector land in
London - one way to start addressing the annual shortage of
around 50,000 homes in the capital.
Countryside said it would use about 50 million pounds from
the offering to speed up development of its sites in Acton,
Beaulieu, Hazel End and Rayleigh.
The company said it expected a minimum free float of about
25 percent after the IPO.
A vehicle controlled by Oaktree, some management members and
employees will also sell a portion of their stake. The company
declined to estimate its valuation.
Countryside, founded by chartered surveyor Alan Cherry in
1958, traded as a public company from 1972 to 2005. In 2013,
Oaktree bought a controlling stake in the company from Lloyds
Banking Group.
Countryside said it was targeting a 30 percent payout ratio
- making it attractive to investors.
Housebuilders offer some of the strongest dividends in the
UK market and often top it up with special payouts. The sector
is moving towards a 35 percent payout ratio, according to data
firm Markit.
($1 = 0.6960 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair, Robin Paxton and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)