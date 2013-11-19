India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co Ltd : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to RMB 390.6 million * Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $63.8 million * Qtrly earnings per ads $0.17 * For Q4 2013, co currently estimates revenues will be between $53.2 million
and $54.8 million * Q3 same restaurant sales rose 6.9 percent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.