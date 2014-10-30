Oct 30 Countrywide Plc

* Countrywide plc interim management statement

* Q3 2014 saw best ever Q3 financial result

* Year to date EBITDA margin is approximately three percentage points up on same period last year

* Continued growth in lettings business which recorded a 47% growth in ebitda in Q3 2014.

* In prime and central london areas starting to see a rebalancing of price expectations between buyers and sellers

* Group on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)