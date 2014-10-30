UPDATE 1-SSE to raise standard British domestic electricity prices from April 28
LONDON, March 13 SSE became the latest British energy supplier to raise energy prices on Monday, as it announced an increase in standard domestic electricity bills.
Oct 30 Countrywide Plc
* Countrywide plc interim management statement
* Q3 2014 saw best ever Q3 financial result
* Year to date EBITDA margin is approximately three percentage points up on same period last year
* Continued growth in lettings business which recorded a 47% growth in ebitda in Q3 2014.
* In prime and central london areas starting to see a rebalancing of price expectations between buyers and sellers
* Group on track to deliver full year results in line with market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)
LONDON, March 13 Lloyds Banking Group plans to move about 1,900 staff to IBM in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs but which could see the bank's security weakened, according to a trade union.
LONDON, March 13 An event-packed week for global markets got underway on Monday with stocks steady and the dollar recovering from a three-day fall as investors braced for a potential interest rate hike in the United States, a Dutch election and the first G20 finance ministers' meeting of the Trump era.