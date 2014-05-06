Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 6 Countrywide PLC : * Q1 total income 157.1 million STG, +35% (+21% excluding lambert smith
Hampton) * Q1 2014 revenue and EBITDA increasing by 20% and 50% respectively compared to
the same period last year * Group in an excellent position to deliver a financial performance for the
year towards the top end of our expectations * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.