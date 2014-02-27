LONDON Feb 27 British estate agency Countrywide
said its chief executive would step down this year and
would become its non-executive chairman instead, as the firm
reported its first full-year profit rise since it returned to
the stock market.
Countrywide, Britain's largest estate agency by revenue,
said a search for Grenville Turner's successor in and outside
the company had already started.
"Countrywide is operating so well following successful
results for 2013 and, after careful consideration, I have
decided that now is the right time for me to step down from my
role as CEO," Turner said.
The company enjoyed a strong return to the market in March
after a six year absence. On Wednedsay it said total income for
the year to end-December rose 11 percent to 584.8 million pounds
($973 million), while adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
debt and amortisation increased by 37 percent to 86.6 million
pounds.
It also proposed a final dividend of 6 pence per share,
bringing up the total dividend for the year to 8 pence per
share.
"Strengthening activity levels are evident in our January
2014 results and pipelines plus external indicators would also
show that significant growth in profitability should be
sustained through the year ahead," the company said.
Countrywide's results come as housebuilders such as Barratt
Developments and Persimmon announced increased dividend
payouts to shareholders as Britain's housing market recovers.