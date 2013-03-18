BRIEF-Toscafund trims stake in Italy's Carige ahead of bank's planned cash call
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing
LONDON, March 18 British estate agent Countrywide Holdings has narrowed the price range for its London listing to 330-350 pence per share, two sources close to the deal said on Monday.
Countrywide, which plans to raise 200 million pounds ($302.6 million) from the sale of new shares to repay debt and grow the business, had initially offered the shares at 260-350 pence each.
Order books on the sale are due to close later on Monday.
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.