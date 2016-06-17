BRIEF-Turner International and Bigballs Media sign strategic equity investment
* Turner International and Bigballs Media sign strategic equity investment
NEW YORK, June 17 Former Countrywide Financial Corp CEO Angelo Mozilo will not face a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit for defrauding investors in mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Mozilo received a letter from the Justice Department this week informing the Countrywide co-founder of its decision to not move ahead with a civil fraud case against him, the source said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)
* Turner International and Bigballs Media sign strategic equity investment
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts open)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexico expects to begin formal talks from around the beginning of May on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) following a 90-day consultation with the private sector, the government said on Wednesday.