July 28 Countrywide Plc, the UK's
biggest lettings and estate agency company, warned on full-year
core earnings on Thursday, saying that commercial and London
residential transactions had stalled after Britain voted to
leave the European Union.
The company said it would not be able to match the adjusted
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) level seen in 2015.
Countrywide reported adjusted EBITDA of 113 million pounds
($149 million) last year.
($1 = 0.7585 pounds)
