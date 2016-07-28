July 28 Countrywide Plc, the UK's biggest lettings and estate agency company, warned on full-year core earnings on Thursday, saying that commercial and London residential transactions had stalled after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The company said it would not be able to match the adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level seen in 2015.

Countrywide reported adjusted EBITDA of 113 million pounds ($149 million) last year. ($1 = 0.7585 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)