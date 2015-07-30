July 30 Countrywide Plc, Britain's
largest estate agency by revenue, posted a 9 percent fall in
first-half core earnings, as the political uncertainty in the
run-up to the spring election deterred customers from finalising
transactions.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization fell to 41 million pounds ($67 million) in the six
months ended June 30, from 45 million pounds a year earlier,
Countrywide said.
($1 = 0.6410 pounds)
