MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
April 17 Countrywide Financial Corporation settled a mortgage-backed securities lawsuit with its investors, led by the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System, for $500 million.
If approved by the U.S. District Court in the central district of California, the settlement will bring an end to the lawsuit that was filed in 2010 by multiple retirement funds against Countrywide for allegedly selling mortgage backed securities that were downgraded to junk bond status in 2008.
Countrywide Financial was acquired by Bank of America in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. It was one of the largest subprime mortgage lenders in the United States.
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig