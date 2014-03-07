March 7 Shares of digital coupon company
Coupons.com Inc rose as much as 84 percent in their
trading debut on Friday, valuing the company at over $2 billion.
The 16-year-old company raised $168 million from its initial
public offering after receiving strong investor interest for its
extensive digital promotion platform.
The company, founded by Chief Executive Steven Boal at the
peak of the dot-com boom in 1998, priced a more-than-expected
10.5 million shares at $16 each on Thursday, above the company's
planned $12-$14 range.
Coupons.com shares were up 78 percent at $28.50 on the New
York Stock Exchange. They rose to a high of $29.50 in early
trade.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)