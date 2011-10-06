LUXEMBOURG Oct 6 European Union rules forcing all airlines using European airports to pay for carbon emissions are within the law, an adviser to Europe's highest court said on Thursday.

"EU legislation does not infringe the sovereignty of other states or the freedom of the high seas guaranteed under international law, and is compatible with the relevant international agreements," said the opinion from Advocate General Juliane Kokott.

While the opinion at the ECJ is not binding, the court's judges, who are expected make a final ruling early next year, usually follow an advocate general's guidance.

In turn, lawyers expect the London High Court of Justice, which referred the case brought by the Air Transport Association of America, American Airlines and United Continental to the Luxembourg court, to follow the ECJ's line. (Reporting by Johanna Somers; writing by Barbara Lewis and Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)