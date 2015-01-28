LONDON Jan 28 British prosecutors are
investigating whether subsidiaries of Alstom, the
French power and transport company at the centre of an
international corruption inquiry, committed offences in Hungary,
a London court heard on Wednesday.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has already charged two
UK-based Alstom subsidiaries and four former employees with
corruption, alleging they disguised bribes as consultant fees to
win lucrative contracts in India, Poland, Tunisia and Lithuania.
Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith told Southwark Crown Court
during a pre-trial hearing that the SFO investigation could
include a third phase in Hungary. However, he noted that element
of the inquiry was uncertain as charges had yet to be filed.
The SFO, which charged Alstom Network UK last September over
alleged bribery in India, Poland and Tunisia and charged Alstom
Power Ltd in December over alleged bribery in Lithuania, said
only that its investigation was continuing.
"We are aware of the SFO's investigations," said a
spokeswoman for Alstom SA, declining to comment further on an
ongoing investigation.
The British prosecution follows a string of investigations
launched from the United States to Brazil and Switzerland into
Alstom and its subsidiaries' dealings in countries stretching
from Poland to India, Indonesia, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and
the Bahamas since at least 2000.
The French parent, Alstom SA, in December agreed to pay a
record $772.3 million fine after pleading guilty to violating
the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
But in Britain, the Alstom subsidiaries are seeking to have
the charges against them dismissed, partly for technical legal
reasons and because one suspect remains in Switzerland and has
not volunteered to come to London for interviews.
If the dismissal applications fail, the first trial has been
scheduled for May 2016 and is expected to last between six and
eight weeks.
Alstom, which has seen power equipment orders sink since the
credit crisis, is selling most of its energy arm to U.S. giant
General Electric to raise cash. It plans to expand its
rail business, cut debt and buy back stock.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris, editing by
David Evans)