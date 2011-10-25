* Top EU court annuls 23 mln euro antitrust fine for Solvay

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Belgian chemicals group Solvay and Spanish buildings material group Uralita won their appeals on Tuesday against EU antitrust fines, after Europe's top courts said EU regulators had erred in both cartel decisions.

Solvay, penalised with a 23 million euro ($31 million) fine by the European Commission in 2000 for abusing its dominant market position and for taking part in a soda ash cartel, argued that it had not been able to defend itself because regulators had refused to let it review some documents and denied its request for a hearing.

The European Union Court of Justice (ECJ), Europe's highest, accepted Solvay's argument.

"The Commission failed to respect Solvay's right of access to the procedural file and its right to be heard," the Luxembourg-based ECJ ruled.

"It cannot be excluded that Solvay could have found in the missing sub-files evidence originating from other undertakings which would have enabled it to offer an interpretation of the facts different from the interpretation adopted by the Commission, which could have been of use for its defence," the court said.

The General Court, Europe's second highest, had in 2009 upheld the Commission's 2000 decision, which was issued after Solvay successfully appealed against a 1990 regulatory finding related to the same cartel.

British chemicals company ICI, acquired by Dutch peer Akzo Nobel in 2008, was fined 10 million euros by the Commission in 2000 for taking part in the cartel.

In the case involving Uralita and its subsidiary Aragonesas, the General Court, also based in Luxembourg, scrapped the 9.9 million euro joint fine levied on the companies in 2008 for taking part in a sodium chlorate cartel.

Judges said the Commission could only prove Aragonesas' participation in the cartel for one year, rather than three.

"The Court finds that most of the evidence adduced by the Commission in its decision is unreliable and excessively sporadic and fragmented," the General Court said.

"The Commission also erred in calculating the fine so far as concerns the duration of the infringement."

Antitrust lawyers said while the Luxembourg courts had clarified the standards of proof the Commission needed to back up its decisions, this did not mean companies would have an easier time appealing against unfavourable findings.

"The rulings don't mean that the courts will easily overturn decisions based on procedural grounds. The Solvay case was very specific with very specific facts," said Kris Van Hove, a partner at Brussels law firm Van Bael and Bellis.

"As for a particular trend, I don't necessarily believe so." ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)