By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON, June 25 The top U.S. swaps regulator won a legal victory on Tuesday when a U.S. appeals court rejected a plea by the mutual funds industry to block a requirement that its members register with the agency.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Investment Company Institute argued that registration with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission duplicated the already existing requirement that they register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A lower court had upheld the CFTC's rule in December and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed that ruling.

The ruling is a shot in the arm for the CFTC, which is facing a number of legal challenges as it works to bring large, unregulated swathes of the financial markets under its jurisdiction, an attempt to prevent future meltdowns such as the financial crisis of 2007-09.

CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler welcomed the decision, which he said was appropriate because investment companies were frequent users of the derivatives his agency oversees.

"These registered investment companies have been participating in the futures and swaps markets and particularly in the energy and agricultural and metals markets," Gensler told reporters after an unrelated hearing with lawmakers.

Under the new rule, advisers to mutual funds and exchange-traded funds need to register with the CFTC if their commodity trades, including futures, swaps and options, exceed certain thresholds, with the exclusion of pure hedges.

Registration with the CFTC would impose regulatory requirements on advisers, including record-keeping, advertising restrictions and disclosure obligations.

"This rule was improperly adopted and imposes duplicative compliance costs on American companies and investors," said David Hirschmann of the Chamber of Commerce, saying the two groups were reviewing the decision.

In September, the derivatives industry won a challenge to a CFTC rule to curb commodity speculation by putting caps on trading positions. A judge ruled the agency had no explicit mandate to introduce the requirement. The CFTC is appealing.

The funds rule stems from a request by the National Futures Association, a self-regulatory industry organization, while the position limits rule is tied to financial industry reforms under the Dodd-Frank law.

The two lawsuits argued the CFTC failed to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the rules before finalizing them.

The lawyer pleading the cases was Eugene Scalia, the son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who has a winning record in attacking the rulemaking process. He has successfully challenged several SEC rules over the past two years.

But he lost a case against the CFTC earlier this month when the District court dismissed a case by data vendor Bloomberg LP that claimed a new rule on trading swaps on electronic platforms would hurt its business.

Bloomberg provided no evidence the CFTC's new rule would hurt its business, the court said in its ruling, and had assumed a worst-case scenario without showing any evidence that would actually happen.