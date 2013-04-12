By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS, April 12
BRUSSELS, April 12 Europe's music royalties
societies must now allow artists to sign up to a society of
their choice and make multi-country licenses available to the
likes of Amazon and Apple after a court backed
an EU veto on national monopolies.
On Friday Europe's General Court, its second highest, upheld
a 2008 ruling by the European Commission.
Under the current system, each European country has its own
collecting society, such as PRS in the United Kingdom and SIAE
in Italy, which deal only with songwriters and performers in
their own country.
In total they collect around 6 billion euros ($7.88 billion)
a year in royalties for more than a million songwriters and
performers in the 27-country European Union.
Critics say the system restricts consumers' access to music
and hinders the uptake of innovative services offered by online
service providers such as Apple, Amazon and Spotify, which are
forced to set up many different versions according to country
and cannot offer international libraries.
Friday's ruling came after 21 of the collecting societies
and their umbrella group CISAC challenged a decision by the
European Commission in 2008 that they make it easier for music
retailers to acquire multi-territorial broadcasting licences
from a single body instead of several national agencies.
In the same 2008 ruling the Commission said songwriters
should be able to choose whichever agency they wanted to collect
their royalties.
The Commission's action was prompted by complaints from
British online music provider Music Choice and broadcaster RTL
that music fans could only buy songs in their country
of residence and retailers acquire licences from national
monopolies rather than being able to acquire a pan-European
licensing system.
Friday's ruling by the General Court rejected however the
European Commission's finding that the collecting societies had
colluded illegally in violation of EU antitrust rules, saying
regulators did not have adequate proof of wrongdoing.