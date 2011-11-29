* Opinion is non-binding, judges to rule on case next year
* Case crucial for European computer industry
* Case involves SAS Institute, World Programming Ltd
BRUSSELS, Dec 29 U.S. computer software
company SAS Institute cannot claim copyright protection for the
functions performed by its programmes, which have been
replicated by a rival, an adviser to Europe's highest court
said.
The case is seen as crucial for the European computer
industry and could determine how companies create products that
can work with rival services without breaching copyright rules.
The non-binding opinion by Yves Bot, an advocate-general at
the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ), is in line with
a verdict reached by the High Court of England and Wales in July
last year. ECJ judges will rule on the case next year.
SAS Institute took legal action against World Programming
Ltd (WPL) in 2009, saying the British software company had
infringed its copyrights by copying its programmes and manuals
-- even though WPL had designed its products without access to
SAS's source code.
The England and Wales court disagreed with SAS Institute's
arguments, saying the underlying functions performed by software
programmes such as drawing a box or moving a cursor were not
subjected to copyright protection. The judge also sought advice
from the ECJ.
In Bot's opinion released on Tuesday, the advocate-general
said copyright protection cannot extend to the functions
performed by a computer programme or the programming language.
"If it were accepted that a functionality of a computer
program can be protected as such, that would amount to making it
possible to monopolise ideas, to the detriment of technological
progress and industrial development," he said.
He said companies could reproduce a rival's source code to
ensure that its programmes were compatible with competing
products, as long as they comply with certain conditions.
The ECJ case is C-406/10, SAS Institute versus World
Programming Ltd.
