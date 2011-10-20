(Repeats without changes to text)
LUXEMBOURG Oct 20 France's EDF should
be liable for millions of euros in French state aid, in line
with an EU Commission regulatory decision against the French
utility, an adviser to Europe's highest court said on Thursday.
"Advocate General (Jan) Mazak considers that the Court of
Justice should set aside the judgment of the General Court
annulling the Commission's decision finding that EDF had
received unlawful state aid totalling ?1.217 billion," the court
adviser said in a non-binding opinion.
The European Commission had ordered the French government in
2003 to recover from EDF the sum, which resulted from a tax
concession granted to the company in 1997.
EDF took its case to the Luxembourg-based General Court,
Europe's second-highest, which rejected the Commission's
decision in December 2009.
The EU executive appealed against that ruling and the ECJ's
adviser said on Thursday the General Court had been wrong in its
finding.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)