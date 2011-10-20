(Repeats without changes to text)

LUXEMBOURG Oct 20 France's EDF should be liable for millions of euros in French state aid, in line with an EU Commission regulatory decision against the French utility, an adviser to Europe's highest court said on Thursday.

"Advocate General (Jan) Mazak considers that the Court of Justice should set aside the judgment of the General Court annulling the Commission's decision finding that EDF had received unlawful state aid totalling ?1.217 billion," the court adviser said in a non-binding opinion.

The European Commission had ordered the French government in 2003 to recover from EDF the sum, which resulted from a tax concession granted to the company in 1997.

EDF took its case to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, which rejected the Commission's decision in December 2009.

The EU executive appealed against that ruling and the ECJ's adviser said on Thursday the General Court had been wrong in its finding. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)