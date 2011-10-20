* Adviser says lower EU court erred in its 2009 verdict

* Judges follow adviser's non-binding opinion in majority of cases

* Top EU court ruling expected in about six months (Adds EDF comment, updates share price)

By Foo Yun Chee

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 20 A key adviser to Europe's highest court raised the prospect of a fresh legal blow to EDF on Thursday, agreeing with the European Commission that the French utility received 1.22 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in illegal state aid.

If the EU Court of Justice agrees with the advocate general's opinion -- which is non-binding pending a final decision by the court due next year -- it would likely oblige EDF, for a second time, to repay the funds.

The opinion relates to a tax break granted to EDF in 1997 which the European Commission ordered France to recover in 2003, leading to a legal to-ing and fro-ing among Europe's top courts.

The case is one of several in which European governments have run afoul of EU rules barring unconditional aid to companies as violating competition laws.

EDF appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, which in December 2009 rejected the Commission's decision, prompting the state to pay the sum back to EDF.

The EU executive then appealed against that ruling, and the European Court of Justice's adviser said on Thursday the General Court had been wrong.

"Advocate General (Jan) Mazak considers the Court of Justice should set aside the judgment of the General Court annulling the Commission's decision that EDF received unlawful state aid," the court adviser said.

"The General Court erred in requiring the Commission to examine whether the French state had acted as a private investor, when the aid in question was granted by the exercise of public powers in the form of tax breaks," Mazak added.

He said the EU Court of Justice should allow the Commission's appeal and refer the case back to the lower court. Judges, who usually follow the adviser's opinion in the majority of cases, are expected to rule in about six months.

EDF said it took note of Mazak's conclusions, which the company said did not prejudge the final decision of the Court of Justice, expected next year.

The company would not be able to appeal against the Court of Justice's ruling.

Shares in EDF fell 3.59 percent to 22.05 euros by 1320 GMT, compared with a 1.45 percent drop on the European utilities index . ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Caroline Jacobs in Paris; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)