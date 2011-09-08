LUXEMBOURG, Sept 8 An adviser to Europe's highest court rejected an appeal by France Telecom against an EU decision seven years ago which ordered France to recover millions of euros in state aid to the telecoms group.

In a non-binding opinion, European Court of Justice Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen said there were no grounds for France Telecom's FTE.PA appeal against a 2009 ruling by a lower court upholding the European Commission's 2004 finding.

The Commission had not specified the exact amount in its 2004 finding but said the relevant sum was between 798 million to 1.14 billion euros (($1.12 billion-$1.60 billion), not including interest, and said it should be repaid to France. The ECJ is expected to rule on the case in a few months' time. The court backs the advocate general's opinion in around four out of five cases. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Luke Baker)