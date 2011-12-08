BRUSSELS Dec 8 France Telecom benefited from illegal state aid nearly a decade ago and was obliged to pay it back, Europe's top court said on Thursday, rejecting an appeal by Europe's fourth-largest telecoms operator against a lower court ruling.

In a 2004 decision, the European Commission said France Telecom paid less business tax than it was liable to from 1994 to 2002 and that this amounted to illegal state aid.

The EU's General Court agreed, and though France Telecom said it had already repaid 1.02 billion euros, it appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest court.

"The Court confirms the judgment of the General Court finding that France Telecom benefited from state aid incompatible with the common market each year from 1994 to 2002," the Luxembourg-based court said on Thursday.

"The Commission's decision finding that that aid existed and ordering its recovery is valid," it said.

The case is C-81/10 P, France Telecom v Commission. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and Mark Potter)