By Foo Yun Chee

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 8 France Telecom received illegal state aid from the French government over a period of eight years, an adviser to the European Union's top court said on Thursday, backing an earlier ruling.

In a non-binding opinion on Thursday, European Court of Justice Advocate General Niilo Jaaskinen said there were no grounds for France Telecom to appeal against a 2009 decision which upheld the EU Commission's ruling in 2004.

The Commission had not specified the exact amount in 2004 but said the relevant sum was between 798 million and 1.14 billion euros ($1.12 billion-$1.60 billion), not including interest.

The European Union regulator had said it would determine the exact amount to be recovered by the French authorities, but France Telecom said it had already repaid 1.0 2 billion euros.

A company spokesman said that if the judges were to rule along the lines of the advocate general's recommendation, it would not have any financial impact on the French group.

The European Court of Justice is expected to rule on the case in a few months' time. Its judges accept the advocate general's opinion in the majority of the cases.

France Telecom's shares last traded 1.4 percent higher at 12.3150 euros, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index .

In its 2004 decision, the Commission said France Telecom had received illegal state aid from 1994 to 2002 because it had paid less business tax than it was liable for, because of a transitional tax scheme that favoured the company.

France scrapped the scheme at the end of 2002.

It is not the only legal battle between France Telecom and the commission over state aid granted to the company.

The EU regulator is now waiting for a ruling on its appeal against a lower EU court verdict which found that France Telecom had not received 9 billion euros in unlawful state aid in 2002. [USN:nLDE67G0Q3]

France Telecom, Europe's fourth-largest telecoms operator by market value, competes against Vivendi's SFR , Bouygues Telecom , Vodafone , Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and other carriers. ($1=.7109 Euro) (Editing by Rex Merrifield and Elaine Hardcastle)