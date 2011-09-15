* Not sufficient proof of parent company's liability
* Court ruling may force changes in EU fining policy
* Court had cut Heineken, Bavaria antitrust fines in June
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 Brewer Grolsch, part of
SABMiller , will not have to pay a 31.7-million-euro
($43.32 million) EU antitrust fine because regulators failed to
prove the parent company's liability, an EU court ruled on
Thursday.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based General Court could force
the European Commission to revise its fining policy, which puts
the onus on parent companies for violations by their
subsidiaries.
In practice this means regulators take the parent company's
global turnover into account when setting fines, which could
result in a hefty figure.
Grolsch had argued that its subsidiary Grolsche
Bierbrouwerij Nederland BV, and not the parent company, was
liable for the violations as staff from the unit were involved
in the cartel.
The court, Europe's second-highest, backed Grolsch, saying
the EU regulator had denied the parent company a chance to
challenge its presumption.
"The Court ... concludes that the evidence available to the
Commission was not sufficient to establish the direct
participation of Koninklijke Grolsch in the cartel," the court
said.
"The Commission failed to explain, in the decision, its
reasons for attributing to Koninklijke Grolsch NV the conduct of
its subsidiary."
The court had in June cut regulatory fines levied on Dutch
peers Heineken and Bavaria four years ago for fixing
beer prices in the Netherlands, saying regulators did not have
sufficient proof of wrongdoing.
The European Commission said the cartel operated between
1996 and 1999.
($1=.7317 Euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)