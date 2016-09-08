(Adjusts headline to clarify ruling)

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck's deals with smaller rivals to delay cheaper generic copies of its blockbuster citalopram anti-depressant from entering the market were anti-competitive, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

The ruling followed an appeal by Lundbeck and five other generic drugmakers against a 2013 decision by the European Commission that their pay-for-delay deals breached EU rules. The companies were fined a combined 146 million euros ($165.1 million).

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in its ruling that it dismissed the action brought by Lundbeck in its entirety. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Francois Aulner; writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)