BRUSSELS Oct 13 French cosmetic retailer Pierre
Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique can only block Internet sales by some of
its product distributors if it can provide a legitimate reason,
Europe's highest court said on Thursday.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ)
went against a 2008 finding by the French competition regulator
that PFDC's ban on Internet sales in its distribution agreements
was anticompetitive.
French judges had asked the ECJ for a clarification on the
issue. A court adviser had said in March a ban on Internet sales
restricted competition.
"A clause in a selective distribution contract banning the
distributors of the company Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmétique from
selling its products online amounts to a restriction on
competition by object, unless that clause is objectively
justified," the court said.
"Such a ban may not benefit from a block exemption but may,
if certain conditions are met, benefit from an individual
exemption," it said.
It is now up to French judges to assess whether there are
legitimate reasons for PFDC's ban.
PFDC, maker of the Avene, Klorane, Galenic and Ducray
brands, requires distributors to sell its products only in shops
and with a qualified pharmacist.
Luxury brand owners have long argued that bricks-and-mortar
outlets are key to protecting their image and exclusivity, while
online retailers and markets such as eBay have challenged such
claims.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)