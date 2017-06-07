June 7 A London High Court judge on Wednesday
called off a trial due to begin on Wednesday in a drawn-out
investor lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland over its
2008 rights issue that would have called disgraced former CEO
Fred Goodwin to testify.
Judge Robert Hildyard said the minority of rebel
shareholders, who have not wanted to accept an out-of-court
settlement, could apply for the trial to resume if they could
prove they had sufficient funding by the end of July.
"In a difficult and novel situation, the process of bringing
an end is not as easy as might be thought," Hildyard told the
court.
Shareholders have alleged the bank and its top executives
misled them during a 12 billion pound ($15.5 billion) cash call
launched just before RBS's near collapse and record bank bailout
in 2008. They lost around 80 percent of their investments.
RBS has offered the RBoS Shareholder Action group 82 pence
per share, or around 200 million pounds, to drop the case. A
lawyer for the group told the court earlier that 87 percent of
the shareholder group had settled or intended to agree to the
out-of-court deal.
(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Kirstin Ridley)