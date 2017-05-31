Immigration cap will damage Britain's economy, Tesco boss says
LONDON, June 22 The chairman of Britain's biggest private sector employer, Tesco, has warned that a cap on immigration will have a "materially detrimental effect on the UK economy."
LONDON May 31 Royal Bank of Scotland Group is in fresh talks with the last remaining claimants in a lawsuit over its 2008 fundraising, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The discussions centre on whether RBS would be willing to raise its offer by another 20 pence per share, the sources said, on top of the 82 pence per share settlement already on the table.
A third source said RBS has not yet raised its offer to the investors.
A spokeswoman for RBS declined to comment.
RBS last week agreed terms with organisers of the RBoS Shareholder Action Group on a settlement over the case, in which the investors allege the bank misled them over its financial health at the time of its bailout in 2008.
That left only a die-hard faction of investors pursuing the case. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,252.41 per ounce by 1230 GMT. It had added 0.3 percent in the previous session after briefly
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus