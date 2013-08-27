NEW YORK Aug 27 A New York state appeals court
has revived a lawsuit brought by the state attorney general's
office against Charles Schwab & Co Inc over claims that the
brokerage firm fraudulently marketed auction-rate securities.
The 2009 lawsuit accused the San Francisco-based firm of
fraud in the marketing and sale of the securities and claimed
the company's brokers falsely represented the securities as
safe, liquid investments. The lawsuit was brought by former New
York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo.
Tuesday's 4-0 decision from a panel of New York's Appellate
Division said that the state had provided sufficient evidence to
warrant a trial on two claims brought under the state's Martin
Act.
The Act, a 1921 securities law, gives New York's attorney
general the ability to prosecute fraud without proving intent.
The law's broad definition of fraud extends to acts which "tend
to deceive or mislead" the public.
"We find the Martin Act causes of action to be sufficiently
pleaded given the fact that the statute is remedial and should
be broadly construed in order to attain its beneficent purpose,"
the appeals court wrote.
The court, however, said the claims were revived only with
respect to Schwab's alleged conduct prior to Sept. 5, 2007,
which was the date of the first failure of a class of
auction-rate securities sold by Schwab.
The ruling partially reversed a 2011 decision from a state
judge who had dismissed the case. The appeals court upheld the
dismissal of two related claims that were not made under the
Martin Act, finding the attorney general did not have standing
to bring them.
A spokeswoman for Schwab said in a statement that the
company did not aggressively market auction-rate securities, and
that it had redeemed 98 percent of the securities from
customers.
The office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman did not
return a request for comment.
Auction-rate securities are long-term debt similar to bonds
whose interest rates reset periodically through auctions. The
banks that handled the auctions abandoned the $330 billion
market in February 2008 and the market collapsed, leaving
thousands of investors without the ability to sell the
supposedly liquid securities.
Schwab was one of the few firms that declined to settle with
Cuomo over fraud claims relating to auction-rate securities.
Citigroup Inc, UBS AG, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
and others agreed to repurchase more than $60 billion in debt to
settle the claims.
Thousands of customers of Schwab held about $787.9 million
of auction-rate securities as of Feb. 13, 2008, Cuomo's office
estimated in 2009. Sarah Bulgatz, a spokeswoman for Schwab, said
it was not immediately clear how Tuesday's decision could affect
Schwab's exposure in the suit.
The lawsuit seeks to have Schwab buy back securities from
customers and pay restitution and civil penalties.
Charles Schwab & Co Inc is the broker-dealer subsidiary of
Charles Schwab Corp
The case is the People v. Charles Schwab & Co, Inc., New
York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department,
No. 9559.