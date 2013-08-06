Aug 6 U.S. regulators got the green light from a
federal judge to proceed with their lawsuit against a Texas man
accused of running a Ponzi scheme using Bitcoin, the virtual
online money system.
Trendon Shavers of Bitcoin Savings & Trust had challenged
the Securities and Exchange Commission's case against him,
saying the regulator had no jurisdiction to sue him because the
Bitcoin investments he offered are not securities or subject to
any U.S. regulation.
But U.S. Magistrate Judge Amos L. Mazzant in the Eastern
District of Texas ruled on Tuesday that his Bitcoin investments
"meet the definition of investment contract, and as such, are
securities."
Bitcoin exists through an open-source software program. It
is not managed by any one company, it is not regulated by any
central bank, and its supply is controlled through a computer
algorithm. Users can buy bitcoins through exchanges that convert
real money into the virtual currency.
The SEC warned investors against the dangers of potential
scams involving virtual currencies like Bitcoin in an alert on
July 23, the same day it filed the charges against Shavers
.
Tuesday's ruling could have important implications for the
still murky legal world surrounding digital currencies, which is
not regulated by the United States.
Bitcoin has come under greater scrutiny after U.S.
authorities in May seized two accounts linked to a major
operator in the Bitcoin digital market.
The judge's decision could be important for Cameron and
Tyler Winklevoss, the twins who became famous after alleging
that Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg stole their
website idea.
In early July, they applied to the SEC for approval to
launch a Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded product known as the
Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust.
The SEC alleges that Shavers essentially used money from new
investors in his Bitcoin endeavor to cover withdrawals by older
investors and his own personal expenses.
The agency said he raised at least 700,000 bitcoins, or $4.5
million, from investors in multiple states.
Shavers had asserted that his Bitcoin investments are not
securities because Bitcoin is not money, but the SEC countered
that they constituted both investment contracts and notes.
"It is clear that Bitcoin can be used as money," the judge
wrote. "It can be used to purchase goods or services."
Shavers could not be immediately reached for comment.