By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A U.S. district judge
questioned on Friday whether two state Republican parties have
legal standing to challenge a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission rule that puts some restrictions on asset managers
when they make campaign contributions.
The New York and Tennessee Republican parties filed a
lawsuit against the SEC in August over the 2010 rule, arguing
that it impedes free speech. They are seeking a preliminary
injunction against the rule.
Campaign contributions from the asset management industry
have traditionally been an important source of funds for
political parties. The lawsuit comes just a few months before
the 2014 midterm elections, in which Republicans are hoping to
regain control of the U.S. Senate.
The SEC's pay-to-play rule intends to prevent a quid pro quo
between elected officials and investment advisers who are
seeking to win business to manage public assets, such as pension
plans. It prohibits advisers from receiving compensation for
asset management services for two years after making a campaign
contribution to public officials or candidates in a position to
award contracts.
In their complaint, the Republicans argue that "potential
donors" have informed them that "they will not make any
political contributions because of the SEC's rule."
But in a series of tough questions, U.S. District Judge
Beryl Howell questioned whether the parties have standing to
bring the case, noting they failed to name the potential donors
and did not cite any investment advisers who are upset about the
rule.
She also said she was skeptical about whether the district
court has jurisdiction to hear the case, and at times criticized
the Republicans for failing to provide more facts to back up
their complaint and for filing briefs with some discrepancies.
"Why don't I have an investment adviser here clamoring" to
fight for free speech rights? Howell asked.
Howell said she expects to make a ruling soon.
Jason Torchinsky, an attorney for the Republican parties,
said the judge could assume the unnamed potential donors cited
in the complaint are investment advisers.
He also cited several local candidates who he said were
harmed by the rule, including New York State Senate Republican
Lee Zeldin and Tennessee State Senate Republican Jim Tracy. Both
are running for U.S. Congress.
An SEC lawyer, Jeffrey Berger, argued that the Republicans
missed a 60-day statutory deadline to challenge the rule after
it was adopted in 2010 and that only the U.S. appeals court, not
the lower court, can hear the matter.
Berger also took issue with whether the Republicans have
legal standing, saying they were hinging their case on "third
parties" who are "unidentified" and failing to provide direct
evidence that contributions have dropped because of the rule.
"That is a flaw that runs throughout all of their standing
theories," Berger said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)