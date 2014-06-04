WASHINGTON, June 4 The Securities and Exchange
Commission's top enforcement chief praised a U.S. appeals court
ruling Wednesday that found a lower court judge abused his
discretion when he rejected a $285 million fraud settlement
between Citigroup and the agency over securities tied to
the financial crisis.
"We are pleased with today's ruling by the Second Circuit
Court of Appeals reaffirming the significant deference accorded
to the SEC in determining whether to settle with parties and on
what terms," said SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney in a
statement.
He added that the SEC will continue applying its year-old
policy of seeking admissions of wrongdoing in some select cases,
but that settlements without such admissions are also critical
and help "serve the public interest."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)