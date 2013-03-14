By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. securities regulators
faltered at times in federal court on Wednesday as they sought
to convince a judge to force a Chinese unit of audit firm
Deloitte to hand over documents in connection with a
fraud investigation.
It is unclear whether the Securities and Exchange
Commission's halting performance in U.S. district court could
hurt its efforts to pursue fraud investigations into Chinese
companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.
But it raises questions about the agency's ability to handle
the complex and delicate legal matters when it comes to China.
During oral arguments in a U.S. district court, SEC attorney
David Mendel was unprepared to answer several questions from
Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson about which federal rules the
SEC relied on when it served Deloitte China's U.S.-based
attorney with a subpoena in May 2011.
"I am going to suggest you review the rules so you can
answer my questions more specifically," Judge Robinson told
Mendel.
An SEC colleague in the court room then ran out with a cell
phone and a notepad, before returning to consult with Mendel.
After about ten minutes had passed, Robinson called a brief
time-out. Later on, however, Mendel had to pause yet again to
answer additional follow-up questions.
The SEC is seeking to force Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd
to hand over audit work it did for Longtop Financial
Technologies Ltd, a Chinese technology company
suspected of fraud.
The SEC sued Longtop in 2011, saying the company failed to
file current and accurate financial reports. It contends it
needs Deloitte's work to properly conduct a fraud investigation
into the company.
But Deloitte argues it cannot give the SEC the documents
because it would violate strict Chinese secrecy laws. Instead,
Deloitte believes the SEC needs to resolve the dispute through a
diplomatic solution with Chinese regulators.
"It would violate Chinese law and it would expose Deloitte
Touche Tohmatsu Cpa to severe sanctions, including the possible
imprisonment of its partners," Latham & Watkins attorney Miles
Ruthberg argued on Wednesday in Deloitte's defense.
Accounting scandals have plagued China-based companies
listed on U.S. stock exchanges over the past few years.
The SEC has been investigating companies and their auditors,
but have faced difficulties in pursuing legal cases against
them. Many of the companies have had their auditors resign, and
U.S. exchanges have also moved to de-list companies plagued by
accounting woes.
The SEC has tried to reach a diplomatic solution with
Chinese regulators, and at one point even agreed to put its
federal court action against Deloitte on hold. But the SEC says
those talks have since broken down.
Separately, the SEC also has an action pending against the
Big 4 audit firms and a fifth firm in its administrative court
also for refusing to turn over documents in connection with nine
Chinese companies suspected of wrongdoing.
"They're on the hook to provide the documents requested,"
Mendel told the judge. "If they don't comply with the rules,
they're subject to sanctions."
At Wednesday's hearing, many of Robinson's questions focused
on technicalities in the case, including whether the SEC
followed the correct process in serving the subpoena to
Deloitte.
Although the documents are located abroad, the SEC served
the company through a U.S. counsel whom the agency claims agreed
to accept the subpoena on Deloitte's behalf.
Ruthberg told Robinson that the SEC was overreaching in its
authority by serving the U.S.-based attorney of a foreign firm,
and added that the agency must instead rely on the Hague
convention to get the documents.
Mendel countered that the SEC has legal authority under
federal securities laws, and followed the proper protocol.
"It wasn't just any lawyer. It was their lawyer," Mendel
said.