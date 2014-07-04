NEW YORK, July 4 A U.S. House of Representatives
panel said on Friday it should not have to comply with a federal
regulator's demand for documents sought for an insider-trading
probe involving the staff director of a subcommittee and a
lobbyist.
The House Ways and Means Committee argued in a court filing
that U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in New York should deny
the Securities and Exchange Commission's attempt to subpoena
documents from the committee and its healthcare subcommittee
staff director Brian Sutter.
The SEC went to court June 20 to enforce subpoenas it issued
as it sought information related to a probe into whether Sutter
leaked material nonpublic information about Medicare
reimbursement rates to Mark Hayes, a lobbyist at Greenberg
Traurig LLP.
The committee's filing called the SEC subpoena "a remarkable
fishing expedition for congressional records." It said the U.S.
Constitution shields the panel and Sutter from being compelled
to testify or produce documents.
A request for comment from the SEC was not immediately
returned.
The dispute between the House committee and the regulator
could test the boundary of the SEC's powers to compel the
legislative branch of government to cooperate with its
enforcement of the federal securities laws.
In previous court filings, the SEC said Hayes spoke with
Sutter the same day that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services announced reimbursement rates for the Medicare
Advantage program.
The regulator said Hayes then emailed the brokerage firm
Height Securities, which shortly afterward sent its clients a
"flash alert" suggesting the deal could help insurance companies
such as Humana Inc and Health Net Inc.
Share prices of both companies jumped after the report was
issued.
The SEC will have until July 11 to respond to the
committee's opposing arguments.
The case is SEC v. Committee on Ways and Means of the U.S.
House of Representatives et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-mc-00193.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York and Nate Raymond and
Sarah Lynch in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)