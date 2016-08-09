BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America reports Q4 EPS $2.92
* Reinsurance Group of America reports fourth-quarter results
WASHINGTON Aug 9 A U.S. appeals court upheld the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges on Tuesday, dealing a blow to former radio host Raymond Lucia who argued that the agency's administrative law judges were unconstitutionally appointed.
The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gives strong legal cover to the SEC, which in recent years has come under attack by defendants who have questioned the fairness of its in-house trials. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Reinsurance Group of America reports fourth-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Federal National Mortgage Association - conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.20 percent in December