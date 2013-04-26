WASHINGTON, April 26 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday declined to rule on a legal challenge filed by business
groups against a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that
would force energy companies to disclose any payments to foreign
governments.
The legal challenge by the American Petroleum Institute,
Chamber of Commerce and two other groups should instead be heard
in a lower court, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said.
The decision marks a victory for a human rights organization
that had challenged the appeals court's jurisdiction to hear the
case.