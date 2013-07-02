WASHINGTON, July 2 In a blow to U.S. securities
regulators and human rights groups, a U.S. district court judge
on Tuesday tossed out a new rule that required oil, gas and
mining companies to disclose the payments they make to foreign
governments.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's extractive
resources rule was an obscure requirement added to the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
Trade groups including the American Petroleum Institute and
U.S. Chamber of Commerce had alleged that the rule was too
costly and that the SEC had failed to consider tailored
exemptions to reduce regulatory burdens and protect U.S.
business interests.
In an order on Tuesday, Judge John Bates for the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the SEC
had "misread the statute to mandate public disclosure" of the
reports companies must file, and called its decision to deny any
exemption "arbitrary and capricious."
