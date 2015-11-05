By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 5 CME Group Inc will
consult lawyers on why a jury this week convicted a
high-frequency trader in the first U.S. prosecution of the
manipulative strategy called spoofing, Executive Chairman Terry
Duffy said on Thursday.
Spoofing occurs when traders place orders in markets without
intending to execute them, as part of a scheme to create the
illusion of demand.
CME has always prohibited such behavior, Duffy said, and in
2013 fined commodities trader Michael Coscia and his firm for
entering large orders that they did not intend to trade.
Lawyers say Coscia's criminal conviction on Tuesday
clarifies precisely what constitutes spoofing.
"What we need to do is get the facts from this case - this
is the first trial-by-jury case - and get briefed by the legal
folks and see why they came up with the decisions they did,"
Duffy told reporters at a futures conference.
He plans to talk with lawyers both inside and outside of
CME.
High-frequency traders, who often enter and cancel orders
quickly, make up a substantial share of CME's volume. A clearer
understanding of what constitutes spoofing could potentially
prevent market disruptions.
"I'm not saying it's right or wrong," Duffy said about the
verdict. "I just want to know how he was to be found innocent,
how he was to be found guilty, and get that from the legal
folks."
Coscia reaped more than $1 million within three months in
2011 through orders he placed in 17 markets operated by CME and
three operated by ICE Futures Europe, prosecutors said.
His conviction was the first under an anti-spoofing
provision added to the Commodity Exchange Act by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform.
Rules against entering orders without intending to execute
them have "been sort of the guideline," said Richard Gorelick,
chief executive of high-speed trading firm RGM Advisors.
"What exactly that means at a certain level - when some of
these behaviors have actually gone on on some of these exchanges
for many years, allegedly - it's really interesting and it's
confusing to market participants," Gorelick said at the
conference.
"It would have been far better if the rules of the road were
clear from the get-go, if regulators of exchanges were very
clear as to what the rules meant, and issued guidance on how
they could be interpreted, rather than watching people go to
jail or not go to jail in order to figure out what the rules
are," he said.
