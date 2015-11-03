By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 3 Greed drove high-frequency trader
Michael Coscia to mastermind an illegal bait-and-switch scam in
commodity markets, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday at the end
of the first criminal trial over the manipulative strategy known
as "spoofing."
A jury will decide the outcome of the case, which is
expected to shape the prosecution of other high-speed traders.
Coscia, the owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy
Trading, is accused of entering large orders into futures
markets in 2011 that he never intended to execute. His goal,
prosecutors said, was to lure other traders to markets by
creating an illusion of demand so that he could make money on
smaller trades, a practice known as spoofing.
"The motive is money. The motive is greed," said Sunil
Harjani, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Last year, the U.S. government indicted Coscia, 53, on six
counts of commodities fraud and six counts of "spoofing."
Coscia lied under oath when he testified during the
week-long trial that he wanted to trade every order that he
entered, Harjani said. Instead, Coscia had computer algorithms
programmed to cancel the large orders, Harjani said in his
closing argument.
Coscia tried to trick the jurors "just like he did with the
other traders" in the futures markets, Harjani said.
Harjani asked jury members to use their common sense to
determine that Coscia did not intend to trade his large orders.
"You can't want something and cancel it at the same time,"
he said.
During the trial, prosecutors have worked to explain the
complex world of high-frequency traders, where orders can be
executed within milliseconds.
Coscia placed real orders in the markets that he intended to
trade, said his lawyer Karen Seymour of the firm Sullivan and
Cromwell.
Seymour denied that Coscia had tried to create an illusion
with his large orders. Other traders erred if they misread what
was happening in the markets, she said.
"Michael didn't do anything wrong," Seymour said.
Coscia's indictment marked the first U.S. prosecution under
an anti-spoofing provision that was added to the Commodity
Exchange Act by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission brought criminal and civil spoofing
charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of
market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 "flash
crash." Sarao has denied the allegations.
Coscia's case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois.
