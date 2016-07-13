(Corrects second paragraph to say two years of supervised
release, not three)
CHICAGO, July 13 A U.S. judge sentenced
high-speed futures trader Michael Coscia to 3 years in prison on
Wednesday, a lighter punishment than prosecutors had wanted for
the first person criminally convicted of the manipulative
trading practice of spoofing.
Coscia also was sentenced to two years of supervised
release.
Prosecutors had asked the judge to jail Coscia, owner of New
Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, for as long as seven years
and three months after he was convicted last year of spoofing
and commodities fraud.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer. Writing by Tom Polansek.)