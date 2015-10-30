By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Oct 30 Michael Coscia, the first trader
being prosecuted under a U.S. "anti-spoofing" law, became the
biggest player in markets ranging from gold to soybeans when he
launched computer programs designed to cancel large orders
within a fraction of a second, a jury heard on Friday.
Coscia, the owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy
Trading, "entered more large orders than anyone else in the
world" in nearly a dozen CME Group Inc markets after he
began using two programs in August 2011 that are now at the
center of his criminal trial, said Renato Mariotti, an assistant
U.S. attorney in Chicago.
Last year, the U.S. government indicted Coscia, 53, on six
counts of commodities fraud and six counts of "spoofing."
Prosecutors allege he entered large orders into markets and
then canceled them as part of a banned strategy, known as
"spoofing," that is used to create an illusion of market
interest.
Coscia has denied the charges. Testifying from the witness
stand for a second day, he said his strategy was to induce
others to trade and that he intended to fill all of his orders
when he entered them.
"I absolutely wanted to fill every order," he said.
Coscia's indictment marked the first U.S. prosecution under
an anti-spoofing provision that was added to the Commodity
Exchange Act by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.
Coscia said that he "improved the market for everyone" by
making the best bids and offers. He expanded into new markets,
including grains and oilseeds traded at CME's Chicago Board of
Trade, when he started using the two computer programs in August
2011.
Coscia said he earned about $1.4 million in nine weeks after
he started using the programs.
The programs were designed to attempt to cancel orders that
did not trade within a certain time period, ranging from about
100 milliseconds to 400 milliseconds, Coscia said. He said he
wanted to attempt to cancel the orders because he considered the
passage of time to be a change in market conditions.
A millisecond is a thousandth of a second.
The outcome of Coscia's trial may shape other cases
involving high-frequency trading.
In April, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission brought criminal and civil spoofing
charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of
market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 "flash
crash." Sarao has denied the allegations.
The flash crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly
plunge more than 1,000 points, temporarily wiping out nearly $1
trillion in market value.
