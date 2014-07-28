India's Adani applies to Aus govt fund for coal mine railway financing
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
COURT:PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF RUSSIA WAS "TO BANKRUPT YUKOS AND APPROPRIATE ITS VALUABLE ASSETS"
* But Adani says will provide India with cleaner coal, create jobs
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
NEW YORK, March 13 Forecasters put the U.S. East Coast from New York City to Boston on a blizzard watch starting as early as Monday night, with authorities warning residents to prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages, road closures and flight disruptions.