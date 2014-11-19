* Many areas of Britain breached NO2 limits since 2010
* Case to return to Britain's Supreme Court next year
LONDON, Nov 19 The European Union's highest
court ruled on Wednesday that Britain's courts have the
authority to order the British government to comply with EU
nitrogen dioxide limits as soon as possible, speeding up action
to tackle the air pollutant.
The case will now return to the British Supreme Court for a
final ruling next year and it is likely to order the government
to take action to meet limits in a much shorter timeframe than
after 2030.
"Things should start moving now," said Alan Andrews at
environmental law firm ClientEarth, which brought the case
against the government. "This sets a groundbreaking legal
precedent in EU law and paves the way for a series of legal
challenges across Europe."
The European Court of Justice said it was up to national
courts to take "any necessary measure" so that governments take
action to comply with any extensions to an EU directive on air
quality in as short a time as possible.
The directive puts a limit on certain air pollutants.
On nitrogen dioxide (NO2), member states were supposed to
comply with the limits in 2010, but could extend that to 2015 if
they delivered plans to deal with high levels of the gas, which
is produced mainly by diesel engines and causes respiratory
illnesses.
However, UK government figures show that only five out of
the country's 43 pollution zones will comply by 2015, and three
- Greater London, the West Midlands and West Yorkshire - will
not comply until after 2030.
"Proposals like an ultra-low emissions zone in London will
have to be done now in light of this judgment," Andrews said.
The London Mayor plans to create a zone in central London by
2020 where almost all vehicles running during working hours are
either zero- or low-emission.
"This judgment confirms where limit values are exceeded,
plans must be developed which ensure compliance in the shortest
possible time - this has always been the Government's position,"
said Britain's Department for Food and Rural Affairs.
The only EU countries which did not exceed NO2 levels in any
of the following years - 2001, 2005, 2010, 2011 and 2012 - were
Estonia and Ireland, the European Environment Agency's latest
annual air quality report showed on Wednesday.
