SINGAPORE, Oct 5 An investor group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is seeking to sell electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Asia Retail Group, which owns Courts, has hired HSBC and BNP Paribas for the sale, the source said.

Courts, which operates in Singapore and Malaysia, and the two banks were not immediately available for comment.

Asia Retail Group tried to list Courts last year, but valuation concerns scuppered the listing. The investor group also tried to sell the business back in 2009 for $300 million but could not find buyers willing to pay the price.

"The IPO market is not good for the next three to six months," said the source, so a private sale was the most viable option.

Baring, which manages about $5 billion, and Middle Eastern investor Topaz Investment , bought 54 percent of Courts for S$56.2 million in mid-2007, valuing the firm at just over S$100 million.

Courts, which was then listed on the Singapore Exchange, was making a loss at that time.

The Barings-led group subsequently bought the remaining shares in Courts as well as Malaysia-listed Courts Mammoth to form Courts Asia. ($1 = 1.315 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)