* Guilty plea a boost for Britain's SFO

* Two men have already pleaded guilty in U.S. over Libor fixing

* London trial of ex UBS, Citigroup trader delayed to May (Adds trial delay, Labour opposition comment, details)

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, Oct 7 A senior banker at a leading British lender has become the first person to plead guilty to UK charges linked to a global inquiry into the alleged rigging of benchmark Libor interest rates, a scandal that has shredded faith in financial services.

The banker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty last Friday, providing a timely boost for Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), whose independence has again come into question three years after it narrowly avoided being rolled into an FBI-style body by Home (Interior) Secretary Theresa May.

Journalists were allowed to report the guilty plea after a High Court judge on Tuesday lifted some reporting restrictions on the case. Neither the banker, nor the employer, can be named because the criminal charge is one of conspiracy to defraud, which could affect the defence of others, industry experts said.

The SFO has charged 12 men over alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates and is the first prosecutor to have brought individuals to court in one of its most high-profile cases to date. However, it has been lagging its U.S. counterparts when it comes to extracting guilty pleas.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged nine but has also obtained guilty pleas from two former traders of Dutch lender Rabobank. Paul Robson, a British citizen, and his former colleague Takayuki Yagami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.

All in all, 17 men have been charged to date in connection with the inquiry into alleged rigging of rates such as Libor (London interbank offered rate), against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts from derivatives to credit card loans are priced worldwide. Four of them face both UK and U.S. charges.

Regulators across Europe and the U.S. have meanwhile fined 10 banks and brokerages - including JPMorgan, UBS , Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and ICAP - more than $6 billion to settle Libor rigging allegations.

SFO FUTURE IN BALANCE

Andrea Leadsom, a member of the government with responsibilities for financial services, said it remained vital to ensure that those who sought to manipulate rates underpinning financial markets were subject to the full force of the law.

But the London Libor plea comes against a backdrop of fresh newspaper speculation that the Conservative-led ruling coalition is reviewing the future of the SFO -- an agency that has attempted to restore faith in its crime-busting credentials under current head David Green after a period of mismanagement.

"This (plea) is a good result for the SFO but it underlines the recklessness of ministers speculating once again about its survival at a time when it is undertaking some of its most important work in years," said Emily Thornberry, the opposition Labour Party's "shadow attorney general" or spokeswoman on judicial affairs.

"Morale at the SFO has only just recovered from the last bout of open speculation about its future by the Tories (Conservatives) and now they are at it again."

Meanwhile, the London High Court judge on Tuesday agreed to delay the date of the first jury trial in the Libor investigation from next January to May 2015 at the earliest.

A former UBS and Citigroup trader faces eight charges of conspiring to rig the yen Libor rate to boost his trading book. (Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Keith Weir)